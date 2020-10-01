1 hospitalized following 2-vehicle rollover crash near Costco in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – Authorities are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash near Costco in Idaho Falls Saturday.

City spokesman Bud Cranor tells EastIdahoNews.com a vehicle rolled over near the entrance on Lincoln around 12:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined, but one person was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

A video sent to us shortly after the crash occurred seems to indicate traffic was backed up. Cranor isn’t sure about the current traffic situation.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted Idaho Falls Police Department in the response. Two ambulances and a fire engine were dispatched.

We will update this story if we get any additional information.