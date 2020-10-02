2 moose killed and left to waste near Banks and authorities want your help finding who’s responsible

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

BANKS – Idaho Fish and Game is asking the public for information regarding two moose that were recently poached and left to waste on the border of Unit 32 and Unit 32A west of Banks.

Fish and Game conservation officers received a call from the Citizens Against Poaching hotline on Oct. 18 regarding a cow moose that was shot and left to waste near Dry Buck Road, about three miles west of Banks.

When officers arrived and investigated, an officer’s dog located another bull calf moose that was shot and left just a few yards away from the cow. Officers gathered and processed evidence from the scene, and believe that the two animals were shot sometime between Oct. 14 and Oct. 18.

Citizens Against Poaching is offering a reward for information and callers can remain anonymous. Call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. People can also report online. In addition to CAP, persons with information regarding this case may also contact Officer Josh Leal at (208) 989-9321.

This case marks the fifth incident where moose were illegally shot at and the fourth and fifth moose that were illegally killed in Fish and Game’s Southwest Region in October. Here is more information about the other cases.