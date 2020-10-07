7 new COVID-19 deaths reported in Bonneville County

IDAHO FALLS — Eastern Idaho Public Health reported Wednesday five more people have died as a result of COVID-19.

A woman in her 60s and two men and two women, both in their 80s, passed away. They were all from Bonneville County.

On Tuesday, EIPH said a man in his 30s and a man in his 70s, both of Bonneville County, died as a result of coronavirus. So far, the health district reports 48 COVID-19 related deaths.

Statewide, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says there have been 60,923 total cases and 585 Idaho residents have died from COVID-19.

COVID-19 has an extremely high recovery rate and the vast majority of people who catch the virus will recover at home with no problems. That being said, all the major hospitals in the region have expressed that they’re experiencing the highest number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 that they’ve ever seen during the pandemic. In return, this is placing a strain on hospital resources.

RELATED: Area hospitals issue plea to public: Take COVID-19 seriously

Coronavirus numbers have surged across the Gem State and on Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little moved Idaho back to Stage 3 of the state’s Rebounds plan.

IDHW reminds Idahoans to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Keep at least six feet between you and others in public

Wear face coverings in public places

Stay home if you are sick

Wash your hands often

Cover coughs and sneezes

Disinfect surfaces and objects regularly

For more COVID-19 news, including where to view hospital data, click here.