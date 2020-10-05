87-year-old woman killed in western Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, Oct. 2, at approximately 8:47 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a four-vehicle fatal crash on SH55 at milepost 112, just south of Cascade.

Beverly Elder, 87, of Cascade, was southbound on SH55 in a 2008 Toyota Rav, attempting to turn left onto Thunder City Road. Samuel Powell, 29, of Middleton, was northbound on SH55 in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.

Elder failed to yield to oncoming traffic and her vehicle collided head-on with Powell’s. Elder’s Toyota Rav then struck a 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe being driven by Jennifer Loves, 42, of Boise, and a 2017 Toyota Rav being driven by Clair Workman, 69, of Boise.

Elder was transported by ground ambulance to Cascade Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries. She was not wearing a seat-belt. All other drivers were wearing seat-belts and were not transported.

Next of kin has been notified.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of SH55 were blocked for approximately four and a half hours.

The crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.