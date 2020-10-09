A deserving tutor receives a Feel Good Friday thanks from a grateful student

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received this email:

Julie Kaufman is the manager of the tutoring center at The College of Eastern Idaho. I have been attending CEI for a little over a year and a half, and Julie has been helping me with algebra, college level algebra and currently statistics. I have never enjoyed math and struggled in many other math classes but Julie always makes time for me and hundreds of other students that have come through the tutorig center doors. College can be challenging, and with COVID and tutoring now being taught mostly remotely, Julie has stepped up to the plate and has been teaching chemistry, physics electronics and can answer just about any question under the moon. She has been an incredible help in my college career and she deserves a THANK YOU for her patience and guidence and help not only mine, but hundreds of other college students lives and in shaping our futures.

We believe that Julie is a tremendous candidate for Feel Good Friday so we decided to surprise her with some gift cards from Ashley Furniture. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!