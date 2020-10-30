A Feel Good Friday thanks for 4 teens who helped a woman run over by a car

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received this email:

A week ago four teenagers from Thunder Ridge High School saved my mom’s life in a way. My mom was trying to get a runaway dog into her vehicle when it began rolling. She put the car in neutral instead of park. The car ran her over breaking her leg in two places.

Three teenage girls from Thunder Ridge saw and jumped out to call 911 and another boy moved her car and stayed as long as he could. He then returned to make a statement with the police.

I think the community deserves to know these kids.

We agreed that these kids should be recognized so we tracked them down and surprised them at school this week. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!