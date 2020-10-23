A Feel Good Friday thanks for a boy and his mom who are ‘a shining beacon of hope, faith and love’

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received the following email:

I work at the Idaho Falls Rescue Mission and to say we’ve been affected by Covid-19 would be an understatement. While requests for assistance have skyrocketed, both in our shelters and our nightly meal service to the homeless, unfortunately, food and financial donations have dropped as well as our ability to hold fundraising events.

So, it warmed my heart last week when Amy walked through our door with her young son and his wagon full of canned goods. I was overcome by this seemingly random act of kindness. However, I learned just how thoughtful and purposeful Amy’s gesture was as she explained to me, as we unloaded her son’s wagon, that she had taken it upon herself to organize a food drive for the mission by going house to house throughout her neighborhood collecting much needed canned food.

During these turbulent times, Amy’s kindness was a shining beacon of the hope, faith and love that exist in our community and I wanted to share this story.

We decided to thank Amy and her son, Avery, for their actions. Watch the video above to see their reaction!

Several food drives will be held Saturday as part of Scouting for Food. You can donate items here:

Community Food Basket

1895 N. Boulevard

Idaho Falls, ID 83401

Albertsons (Ammon)

1901 S. 25th E.

Ammon, ID 83406

Albertsons (17th)

590 E. 17th St.

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Albertsons (Broadway)

1705 W. Broadway St.

Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Sam’s Club

700 E. 17th St.

Idaho Falls, ID 83404

Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership

275 Stationary Place

Rexburg, ID 83440

The Giving Cupboard

153 N. 3900 E.

Rigby, ID 83442

Ririe Senior Center

395 Main St.

Ririe, ID 83443

Broulim’s Fresh Foods

124 W. Main St.

Rexburg, ID 83440

For a complete list of Scouting for Food drop off locations, click here.

For more information on the Community Food Basket — Idaho Falls and its month-long food drive, visit the organization’s Facebook page.