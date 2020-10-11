Authorities investigating killing of grizzly bear near Yellowstone Park

ASHTON – The killing of a federally protected grizzly bear near Yellowstone National Park is the subject of an investigation.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game tells the Associated Press the 20-year-old, adult male grizzly bear was shot in Fremont County Sept. 29. He was wearing a tracking collar as part of a research study and it sent out a signal indicating he was dead.

“Biologists went to retrieve the collar on Oct. 1 and discovered the grizzly had died after being shot in the side. Biologists recovered a rifle bullet,” the AP reports.

Wildlife officials located the bear in Coyote Meadows in the southwestern corner of the park.

If you have any information that would help with the investigation, contact the Upper Snake Regional Office of the Fish and Game in Idaho Falls at (208) 525-7290.