Crash north of Idaho Falls sends man to the hospital
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at
IDAHO FALLS — A crash Thursday morning north of Idaho Falls sent a man to the hospital.
The crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Iona Road and North 15th East. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bryan Lovell said a man in a pickup truck driving east on Iona tried turning onto 15th when the truck collided with a van driving on 15th.
The man driving the van was taken by an ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition, Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.
