UPDATE: First responders clear of gas leak scene

UPDATE:

At 10:40 a.m. the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Idaho Falls Police department left the scene of a gas leak in the Stonebrook Subdivision.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A gas leak Tuesday morning has crews responding to the Stonebrook Subdivision in Idaho Falls.

The gas leak is on the 200 block of Cobblestone Lane near the intersection of Brookside Drive. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon says firefighters were called around 9:30 a.m. after construction crews reportedly hit a gas line in the neighborhood.

A fire engine and police are on the scene and Cobblestone Lane is blocked near the leak. Intermountain Gas has been notified of the leak and is en route.

