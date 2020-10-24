Drifting snow prompts closure of Teton Pass near Wyoming border

VICTOR – A portion of the Teton Pass near the Wyoming state line on Idaho Highway 33 is closed.

Idaho Transportation Department’s 511 app indicates it closed a little after noon Saturday due to drifting snow.

If you were planning on traveling in that area, you’ll need to find another route. It’s not clear when it’s going to reopen, but we will monitor the road conditions and update this story if anything changes.

Meanwhile, Grand Teton National Park officials are reporting potentially hazardous driving conditions.

“Drive with care as snow is falling, and there is blowing snow with slick spots on roads,” Park officials write on their Facebook page.

Some roads in the area, including Moose-Wilson, Signal Mountain Summit and Two Ocean are temporarily closed.

Areas near the Montana and Wyoming borders are under a winter weather advisory, as of Friday at noon.

RELATED | Bitterly cold temperatures predicted in eastern Idaho; Winter weather warning issued near Wyoming, Montana borders

The National Weather Service predicts between one and four inches of snow is possible in the eastern parts of the following counties: Fremont, Madison, Bonneville, Caribou and Bear Lake. All of Teton and Lemhi counties are under the advisory, as is most of western Wyoming, and southern Montana. Higher elevation areas may see as much as 10 inches of snow.

The snowfall is expected to stay largely at higher elevations, but the valleys may see a dusting of snow, or rain. Almost all of the precipitation is expected between midnight Friday and 11 p.m. Saturday.

Get the latest weather and road conditions here.