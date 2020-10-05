TODAY'S WEATHER
UPDATE: Firefighters contain blaze at Bonneville County Transfer Station

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Idaho Falls

Courtesy Idaho Falls Fire Department

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters have contained a blaze at the Bonneville County Transfer Station at 2455 Hemmert Avenue.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the fire at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday, according to department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The fire was contained by 8 p.m., but it was expected to burn through the night.

It’s not clear exactly what inside the pit is burning due to the smoke. More details are expected in the morning.

No one was at the transfer station when it caught fire. and no injuries have been reported.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.

