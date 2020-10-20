First-responders en route to ATV crash

HEISE — First responders are on the way to the Heise area after a man was reportedly thrown from an ATV.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. A witness told dispatchers a man crashed on an ATV. Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said an ambulance is en route and they have requested the help of an air ambulance.

The man’s condition is not yet known.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Isaac Payne says that first responders from Madison, Jefferson and Bonneville Counties are helping in this call.

