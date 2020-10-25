Former NFL player creates reading zone at Wyoming Boys and Girls club

CASPER, Wyoming (KGWN) – Andre Reed brought in sticker decals and comfy bean bags to create a reading area for the children. The Buffalo Bills Hall-of-Famer got help putting this together from some of the members of the Natrona High School football team in Casper, Wyoming.

Reed said he’s lucky to be able to give 14 reading zones across the United States — and visit 65 total.

He says he loves to give back to the Boys and Girls Club because they are a safe environment and a great place to grow.

Reed based his foundation on reading because it was missing in his childhood.

“I love telling kids how important [reading] is because knowledge is power and we can’t do what we do without having an education,” Reed said.

Reed added he enjoyed his first trip to Wyoming.

Reed played with the Bills for 15 seasons, then the Washington Redskins for one. His jersey number for the bills was 83.

He named his foundation Read with Reed 83. It encourages kids to read for at least half an hour a day.