Have you seen this kid? Police want your help finding missing Rexburg teen

REXBURG – The Rexburg Police Department wants your help locating a missing teenager.

A news release from the department indicates 17-year-old Derek Wayne Owens was last seen Oct. 8 at 9 a.m. at 108 South 3rd West No. 1.

He is 5 foot 6 with brown hair and hazel eyes and weighs about 170 pounds.

Derek recently broke up with his girlfriend and is on medication because he’s had suicidal thoughts in the past, police say.

He’s run away twice within a 24-hour period and has been entered as a signed runaway in the National Crime Information Center.

If you’ve seen Derek or know where he might be, contact Madison County Dispatch at (208) 372-5019.