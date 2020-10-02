Here are the Cabinet members and others around Trump who have been tested

(CNN) — President Donald Trump’s positive coronavirus diagnosis has raised questions about the health of those around him, including members of his cabinet and his Vice President.

Here is the testing status of family members and senior government officials around him:

Government officials

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has had in-person meetings with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, tested negative on Friday morning, according to a tweet from his spokesperson Monica Crowley. He will continue to be tested daily.

Vice President Pence and second lady Karen Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence both tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, according to the vice president’s spokesperson, Devin O’Malley.

“As has been routine for months, Vice President Pence is tested for COVID-19 every day. This morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19. Vice President Pence remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery,” O’Malley wrote on Twitter.

Attorney General William Barr

Barr will be tested Friday morning, a Justice Department spokesperson said. He is not experiencing any symptoms and was last in the same room as the President on Saturday.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf

According to the Department of Homeland Security Deputy Assistant Secretary Chase Jennings, “Acting Secretary Wolf has tested negative three times in the past seven days for COVID-19. He has not been in close contact with President Trump or the First Lady recently.” Additionally, he “consulted with the White House physician this week after a DHS employee tested positive for COVID-19 and has been cleared for duty.”

General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Milley last saw the President on Sunday night at a Gold Star Mothers event, an administration official said.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

Azar told reporters Friday morning he was tested “out of an abundance of caution.”

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence declined to comment on Ratcliffe’s recent interactions with the President, or on any recent briefings.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Pompeo told the press pool traveling with him in Dubrovnik, Croatia, that both he and his wife tested negative on Friday morning. He said that he has not been with President Trump since the signing of the Abraham Accords at the White House on September 15, adding he’s been traveling for the majority of the past 17 days.

Trump family members

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

Both Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner tested negative for coronavirus Friday morning, a White House official tells CNN.

Barron Trump

The 14-year-old son of Trump and first lady Melania Trump has tested negative for coronavirus, according to Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

