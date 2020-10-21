I-15 closed between Idaho Falls and Roberts closed due to high wind and poor visibility

IDAHO FALLS — A section of Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts is closed due to blowing dust and low visibility.

The closure was announced just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday by Idaho State Police on Twitter.

It’s not clear when the road will reopen, but there is a detour in place.

A significant portion of eastern Idaho is under a wind advisory between 10 a.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Southwest winds of 30 to 35 mph are occurring and gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

For the latest on the closure visit 511 Idaho.

For the latest forecast visit the EastIdahoNews.com weather page.