Idaho Falls business damaged in late night crash

IDAHO FALLS – Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Broadway in Idaho Falls Saturday night

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com a truck crashed into the Hippie Down vape and tobacco store at 333 West Broadway just before 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash hasn’t yet been determined and no one was injured, but there is significant damage to the pickup and the shop.

Along with a broken window, store owner Sean Waters says a landing and a lot of the building’s original tile was pushed into the middle of the store.

“I’m not upset about the store or what happened. I’m upset about my fish that got hurt,” Waters says. “I rushed in there to take care of our Porcupine Puffer fish and the other fish in our tank. Everything was alive but the only one I was able to save was the puffer fish.”

He isn’t sure what the total cost in damages is but he says his insurance coverage will pay for most of it.

The front of the truck also sustained heavy damage and the right front wheel came off during the crash. Chesbro Music, the neighboring business, has some minor damage to the corner of its building as well.

A security camera captured the crash on video, which you can watch in the video player above.

Waters says the driver feels really bad and spent 45 minutes fighting with paramedics because he didn’t want to let his puppy dog go, who was in the pickup with him.

“He’s an animal lover, so I think he’s on the same page with me,” says Waters. “I’m glad that the driver is ok, regardless of why he hit it. The family’s been great. There’s no anger or discontent.”

Despite the damage, Waters says he is planning to reopen soon. He is a single father of four and can’t afford to stay closed.

Idaho Falls Fire Department assisted IFPD in the response.