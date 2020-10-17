Idaho Falls man arrested following high-speed land rover chase near Arimo

ARIMO – An Idaho Falls man is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase with a land rover near Arimo Friday afternoon.

Idaho State Police spotted the vehicle near milepost 42 just before 4 p.m. Thirty-nine-year-old Justin Ker failed to stop as troopers tried to pull him over.

It’s not clear how fast he was going, but he headed north on Interstate 15 before getting in the eastbound lane of U.S. Highway 30. Ker then headed in the opposite direction and got back in the northbound lane of I-15.

Ker avoided spike strips several times before ISP successfully spiked him at milepost 59.

No injuries were reported. The news release did not specify whether traffic was significantly impacted or how long the pursuit lasted.