LDS president announces 6 new Latter-day Saint temples, including 1 in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build six new Latter-day Saint temples, including one in Lindon, Utah.
The announcement came during the Sunday afternoon session of church’s 190th Semiannual General Conference.
The 96-year-old leader announced the church’s intention to build temples in the following locations:
- Tarawa, Kiribati
- Port Vila, Vanuatu
- Lindon, Utah
- Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
- Sao Paulo East, Brazil
- Santa Cruz, Bolivia
The Lindon temple will be the 25th temple, including those being built and announced in Utah.