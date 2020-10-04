LDS president announces 6 new Latter-day Saint temples, including 1 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build six new Latter-day Saint temples, including one in Lindon, Utah.

The announcement came during the Sunday afternoon session of church’s 190th Semiannual General Conference.

The 96-year-old leader announced the church’s intention to build temples in the following locations:

Tarawa, Kiribati

Port Vila, Vanuatu

Lindon, Utah

Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala

Sao Paulo East, Brazil

Santa Cruz, Bolivia

The Lindon temple will be the 25th temple, including those being built and announced in Utah.