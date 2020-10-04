TODAY'S WEATHER
LDS president announces 6 new Latter-day Saint temples, including 1 in Utah

Lauren Bennett, KSL.com

Faith & Family

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build six new Latter-day Saint temples, including one in Lindon, Utah.

The announcement came during the Sunday afternoon session of church’s 190th Semiannual General Conference.

The 96-year-old leader announced the church’s intention to build temples in the following locations:

  • Tarawa, Kiribati
  • Port Vila, Vanuatu
  • Lindon, Utah
  • Greater Guatemala City, Guatemala
  • Sao Paulo East, Brazil
  • Santa Cruz, Bolivia

The Lindon temple will be the 25th temple, including those being built and announced in Utah.

