Life Lessons: Dollie, Nina and Lois share advice for those worried about the future

Life is hard, stressful, fast-paced and can sometimes be overwhelming. That’s why EastIdahoNews.com is partnering with MorningStar Senior Living of Idaho Falls to bring you Life Lessons.

We usually ask MorningStar residents to share gems of wisdom every Tuesday with us. Some of their answers might make you laugh, some may make you cry, some may even change your life.

If you combine the ages of Dollie McKenzie, Nina Miller and Lois Schow, you have nearly 300 years of experience! These ladies have lived at MorningStar Senior Living longer than just about anyone.

We decided to bring these wonderful women together and talk about their life experiences. Watch part 2 of our interview in the video above where the ladies share some advice for people scared about what’s happening in the world today.

