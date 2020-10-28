Lori Daybell’s attorney requests information on more than 15 people from Madison prosecutor

REXBURG — Lori Vallow Daybell’s attorney is making another request to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office for more information related to his client’s case.

Mark Means sent an eight-page letter to Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood last week as a follow-up to Wood’s response to three requests Means filed in March and April.

In those requests, Means asked for audio and video recordings, emails, text messages, social media posts, voicemails, notes, reports, and other information regarding Daybell, her husband, Chad Daybell, and a variety of other people.

Mark Means in a May court hearing. | Pool file photo

The Daybells face felony charges after the remains of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan were found buried on Chad’s Salem property.

Wood responded by providing Means with some of the information, objecting to parts of the request, saying his office did not have some of what was asked for and stating portions of Means’ request were “vague, overly broad and unduly burdensome.”

Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood in an August court hearing. | Pool file photo

In his letter, dated Oct. 19, Means says Wood’s responses were not sufficient.

“After careful review, your responses lack compliance. This is our good-faith attempt to resolve this issue prior to filing a motion to compel,” Means writes. “Please provide full and complete responses no later than 5 p.m. of Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 to our office.”

Means is asking for all audio and video recordings, communications, emails, text, social media posts, voicemails, videos, statements, pictures, police reports, agency reports, notes, charts, graphs and files regarding the following people:

Lori Vallow Daybell Chad Daybell Melanie Gibb David Warwick Alex Cox Zulema Pastenes Charles Vallow Adam Cox Summer Shiflet Melani Boudreaux Pawlowski Ian Pawlowski Kay Woodcock Larry Woodcock Heather Daybell Other witnesses or potential witnesses Joshua “JJ” Vallow Tylee Ryan

Means also requests jailhouse recordings and letters for Chad and Lori Daybell, and autopsy and toxicology reports for JJ and Tylee, as well as the Daybell’s former respective spouses, Tammy Daybell and Charles Vallow.

Wood issued the following statement to EastIdahoNews.com about the letter:

In our American justice system, prosecutors have a solemn obligation to ensure a fair trial for every defendant. This is a responsibility that I take just as seriously as I take my obligation to protect the safety of this community.

An important part of ensuring a fair trial for the defendant is to provide appropriate information pertaining to the case to defense counsel. We have provided Mr. Means with a large amount of the information he requested as well as items he didn’t request. Given the complexity of this investigation, additional information is still in the hands of investigators and analysts and will be provided to the defense as soon as it becomes available.

Another critical part of protecting the defendant’s right to a fair trial is the avoidance of unnecessary pre-trial publicity, such as the inappropriate release of this letter. For this reason, we have not and will not attempt to litigate this matter in the media.

Lori Daybell pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. She remains in the Madison County Jail on $1 million bail and is scheduled for a jury trial in April.

Chad Daybell is set to appear in court with his attorney, John Prior, on Thursday to oppose a motion that Chad and Lori’s trials should be combined. Wood argues that the cases should be joined “on the fact the charges … allege they participated in the same act or series of acts and conspired to commit the alleged acts or series of acts.”

EastIdahoNews.com will stream the hearing live. It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Story updated at 4:35 p.m. with a statement from Prosecutor Rob Wood.