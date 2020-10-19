Man arrested for lewd conduct and child sex abuse

IDAHO FALLS — Police arrested an Idaho Falls man after two girls came forward alleging years of sexual abuse.

Kurtis Allen Lowery, 40, is charged with two felony counts of child sex abuse and two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16. According to an affidavit of probable cause obtained by EastIdahoNews.com, two girls told Idaho Falls Police that Lowery sexually assaulted them multiple times over the past several years.

Police wrote in the probable cause that the girls described the alleged sex acts to investigators. One victim said the abuse started when she was about 6 and the other said it started around two years ago.

The girls reported the abuse on August 11 because the day before, Lowery allegedly forced himself on one of the victims. The girl’s mother confronted him about the allegations but he denied them, according to court documents.

Police spent the following weeks unsuccessfully trying to speak with Lowery. They believed the man may have left Idaho early on in the investigation.

A warrant for Lowery’s arrest was issued on Sept. 23 and he was booked into the Bonneville County Jail on Friday. He posted $40,000 bail and was released from custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 30.

If convicted of felony lewd conduct, Lowery could be ordered to spend up to life in prison. Each count of child sex abuse holds a maximum of 25 years in prison.

While Lowery is charged with a crime, it does not automatically mean he committed the crime. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.