Man sent to prison after crashing car in high-speed chase

REXBURG — A judge sent a New York man to prison Monday after he fled from police in a stolen car in March.

Stephen P. Freeman, 34, pleaded guilty to felony eluding and District Judge Steven Boyce sentenced him to spend between two and five years in prison. As part of a plea agreement, additional charges of felony grand theft and drug possession were dismissed.

Idaho State Police said in a news release that on March 30, troopers tried stopping Freeman on U.S. Highway 20 near Rexburg. Freeman was reportedly behind the wheel of a Honda Fit that someone reported as stolen.

After failing to stop for troopers Freeman fled onto exit 337 near Rexburg where he crashed the vehicle. He was booked into the Madison County Jail where he spent 90 days behind bars.

In addition to the prison sentence Boyce ordered Freeman to pay $1,245.50 in fees and fines.