Man taken to EIRMC in critical condition after house fire

IDAHO FALLS — Two people were hospitalized at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center following a house fire Saturday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a fire at a three-story apartment building located at the 100 block of South Water Avenue in Idaho Falls.

The call came in at about 7:30 a.m., and the fire was extinguished by about 8:30 a.m., according to an IFFD news release.

One man was taken to EIRMC in critical condition. A woman was also hospitalized in stable condition. The identities of the individuals has not been released.

The remaining people in the apartment got out safely.

About $80,000 worth of damage was done to the complex, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Most of the damage was to the second and third floors, but there was smoke damage throughout.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Courtesy Julie King