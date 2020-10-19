Pet of the Week: Napolean

Meet Napolean!

This 2 1/2-year-old Mastiff mix is no little guy, weighing it at 73 pounds. He is a very playful pup and absolutely adores people!

He doesn’t realize that he’s a bigger guy and he tends to jump, so he would do best in a home with no small children. He will run and play with a ball for hours, then cuddle up beside you for some scratches and belly rubs.

Napolean is a sweet guy who has been in the shelter life for a little while now, being a transfer from the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, and he would love nothing more than to find a furever home to call his own.

If you have room in your house and on your couch for a handsome furry friend, Napolean might be just the pup for you!

Come down and check out Napolean and all of the other adoptable critters at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls Maybe your next best friend is there waiting for you right now!