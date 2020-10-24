Pet of the Week: Special Purranormal Cativity event with Mr. Meowgi!

Looking for a furry ball of cuteness to help brighten your days? Then look no further than Mr. Meowgi!

This sweet little guy is about 3 months old, and is one of the many adorable kitties that are currently up for adoption at Snake River Animal Shelter.

Today, Oct. 24, is our Purranormal Cativity event, in which the first 20 cats adopted today will have their adoption fees waived thanks to a generous grant from the Idaho Shelter Coalition and Best Friends Animal Society!

Once the 20 free cats have been adopted, all other cat adoptions will be only $20!

That’s today, Oct. 24, only! Come on out to 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls today from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. to find your new furry friend!