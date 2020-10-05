Pet of the Week: Tabatha

Meet Tabatha!

She is a 1-year-old medium-hair gray and black tabby who is looking for her purrfect family. She was surrendered to Snake River Animal Shelter at the beginning of August and would like nothing more than to have a family to call her own very soon.

Tabatha is a bit shy at first, but when she warms up, she is very friendly and affectionate. She is very playful and curious about new things, and would definitely love a scratching post of her very own.

If you have room on your lap for a sweet little furry kitty, she would love to fill your heart with love! Come check out Tabatha and all the other adoptable critters at Snake River Animal Shelter at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in Idaho Falls.