Power restored to over 7,500 customers in Shelley

SHELLEY – More than 7,500 Rocky Mountain Power customers were impacted by a power outage in Shelley Monday night.

Company spokesman Dave Eskelsen tells EastIdahoNews.com power has been fully restored, as of 8:05 p.m.

It began at 7:14 p.m. He isn’t sure where the outage originated or the specifics, but he says it was caused by a construction crew in the area hitting a power line.

A post on Rocky Mountain Power’s Facebook page indicated earlier that power was estimated to be restored at 12:30 a.m.

If you are still experiencing an outage, you can report it on the website or by texting OUT to 759677.