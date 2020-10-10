Rattlesnake bite prompts Idaho man on the run from police to call 911, Oregon cops say

RIGGINS, Oregon (Idaho Statesman) – A man who was wanted in Idaho called police after he was bitten by a rattlesnake, officials said. He ended up arrested.

Ryan Paul Henry, 33, of Kuna got lost in Hells Canyon and tried to find his way when he came upon a rattlesnake, the Baker County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon said Friday in a news release.

“On October 8, 2020 at approximately 6:57 p.m., Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from an adult male stating that he was lost in the Hells Canyon area, was on foot, and had been bitten by a rattlesnake,” the sheriff’s office said.

Henry gave officials a fake name, police said. He was later identified as Henry, who had a felony warrant out of Idaho.

“As the Baker County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team was preparing to respond, the decision to cancel the search and rescue mission was made based on the discovery of the warrant and the subject’s history with law enforcement,” the sheriff’s office said.