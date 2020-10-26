Secret Santa Update: The lady who said she had the worst reaction to her surprise

For the past five years, we’ve been able to help surprise deserving people eastern Idaho with gifts from an anonymous Secret Santa.

Many times we’re asked for updates on the recipients so every Thursday, from now until Christmas, we’ll be posting an interview with someone who received a Secret Santa gift in the past.

We surprised Letty Sotelo while she was working in 2018. After her sister passed away, Letty and her husband, Juan, took in her four children in addition to their two kids. Letty’s goal was to give them a stable place to live.

Over a year after we left, Letty emailed us and said she “had the worst reaction out of all the Secret Santa recipients.” She expressed appreciation for her gift and we decided to interview her again to see how she is doing.

