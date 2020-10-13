Section of I-15 closed due to blowing dust and high winds

IDAHO FALLS — A section of Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Roberts has been closed due to high winds, blowing dust and low visibility.

The Idaho Transporation Department and Idaho State Police announced the closure at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday. It is the second time in two days that state officials have closed the highway.

Nearly all of eastern Idaho remains under a wind advisory with expected northwestern winds of 20 to 25 mph and with gusts up to 45 mph until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

The latest road conditions can be found on the ITD website here.