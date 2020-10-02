Sen. Crapo’s staff says he tested negative for COVID-19 in the last week

BOISE — Idaho Senator Mike Crapo’s staff says he has no COVID-19 symptoms and has tested negative for the virus in the past week.

Sen. Crapo met with Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on September 29. Utah Senator Mike Lee announced on Twitter Friday morning he has tested positive for COVID-19, and he also met with Barrett on that day. It is not known if Barrett has been tested for COVID-19.

President Trump and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus and are experiencing mild symptoms, according to the Associated Press.