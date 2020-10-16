SWAT team dealing with barricaded person in Ammon home
Eric Grossarth, EastIdahoNews.com
Local
Published at | Updated at
AMMON – Bonnneville County Sheriff deputies have blocked off Cabellaro Drive near 17th Street to deal with a barricaded person inside of a home.
Numerous emergency personnel are at the scene, including a SWAT team.
The sheriff’s office has notified businesses in the area of the situation.
EastIdahoNews.com has a reporter on the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.