Three taken to hospital as crash blocks Highway 26

RIRIE — A crash Monday morning sent three to the hospital and blocked U.S. Highway 26 near Ririe.

The Idaho Transportation Department reports all lanes of Highway 26 are blocked between 129 North and U.S. Route 26 Business near Ririe. The crash happened around 7:15 and involved multiple vehicles.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon tells EastIdahoNews.com that the three people were taken to local hospitals. One person had minor injuries and the other two had some level of trauma.

Idaho State Police are on scene investigating.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this developing story as more information is released.