Two motorcyclists hospitalized after crash in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Two motorcyclists were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in stable condition following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The collision, involving a white pickup truck and a motorcycle carrying two people, occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of Pancheri Drive and Riverwalk Drive in Idaho Falls.

A 54-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman who were on the motorcycle were taken to EIRMC by ambulance, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. The driver of the pickup was uninjured.

Two westbound lanes on Pancheri were blocked for about an hour, Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said.

It’s unknown if any citations were given.

