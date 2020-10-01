Two taken to hospital after crash in Driggs

DRIGGS — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash on State Highway 33 in Driggs Thursday.

A news release from Idaho State Police indicates the crash happened around 10:15 a.m. near milepost 141.

Gabrielle Migrants, 23, of Bozeman, Montana was traveling westbound in a 1998 Subaru Forester. Thomas Coy, 62, of Alpine, Wyoming, was driving eastbound in a 2019 Ford F450 box truck.

“The Subaru crossed the center line and struck the back axle of the Ford,” ISP reports. “The Ford rolled and came to rest in the eastbound lane of travel. The Subaru came to rest on the westbound shoulder.”

An ambulance took Migrants to Teton Vally Health Care in Driggs. Coy was taken to the same hospital in a private vehicle. Coy was wearing a seatbelt. ISP did not say whether Migrants was wearing a seatbelt.

Traffic was delayed for about three hours as crews worked to clean up the wreckage.

The crash remains under investigation.