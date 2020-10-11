WATCH: Being overprepared during a hunting trip could save your life

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Hunting Idaho’s backcountry in the fall and winter can be a mental challenge as well as a physical one. Going miles from a road or trail and downing a large animal and then getting it processed and ready to take out is a big challenge.

An Idaho hunter shares how taking a fully loaded pack into the backcountry gives her the confidence to hunt animals knowing she can do it safely and handle whatever she encounters on her trip, even if it’s spending a little longer out there than she planned.