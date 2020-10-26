WATCH LIVE: Gov. Brad Little announcement on COVID-19 at 3 p.m.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. Monday to make an announcement about the state’s response to the coronavirus-COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement comes as the state continues to set records for its daily case counts.

Idaho has consistently broken its record 12 days in a row amid a surge of new cases and record hospitalizations.

On Sunday, health officials reported 491 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 124 probable cases. School districts across the state are facing closures as cases crop up among students, teachers and staff.

Watch the announcement live on this page at 3 p.m.