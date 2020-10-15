Woman pleads guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of toddler

IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho Falls woman has pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of a toddler she babysat.

On Tuesday, Angie Kay Young, 49, appeared for her district court arraignment where she entered a guilty plea on the felony involuntary manslaughter charge. A few days prior, Young signed a plea agreement with Bonneville County prosecutors in exchange for them recommending she be placed on probation rather than serve time in prison.

Young was facing up to 10 years in prison prior to reaching the plea agreement.

RELATED | Woman charged after toddler dies from being pinned between a card table and Pack-‘n-Play

According to court documents, investigators say on May 1, Young babysat the 23-month-old boy when she found him unresponsive after putting him down for a nap.

Court documents show Young had placed a card table on top of a Pack-‘n-Play to keep the child from climbing out. The table had 24 pounds of blankets on top of it.

At some point, the boy moved the table up enough for it to fall back down on top of him. The boy’s neck was pinned between a card table and the Pack-‘n-Play.

“With Angie’s statement and evidence found on scene and through the autopsy, it is apparent that Angie created a circumstance that ultimately led to (the boy’s) death,” an investigator wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

Young is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 17 at the Bonneville County Courthouse by District Judge Joel E. Tingy.