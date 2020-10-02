A Feel Good Friday surprise for a woman who’s spent decades making costumes for kids

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

A few days ago we received this email:

I would like to nominate DeAnn Cook for a Feel Good Friday. DeAnn has been doing costuming for the community theaters for over twenty years. She has sewn hundreds of costumes, helped children get into costumes during the plays, organized and moved costumes (even by herself during COVID), and influenced hundreds, maybe even thousands, of youth for good. She has mainly worked with youth through IFYAC – Idaho Falls Youth Arts Council. She is lady behind the scenes making sure the youth shine. I believe she would be a tremendous candidate.

We agree that DeAnn is a tremendous candidate for Feel Good Friday so we decided to surprise her with some gift cards from Ashley Furniture. Watch the video above to see how it turned out!