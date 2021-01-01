1 person arrested during drug bust in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One person is in custody following a drug bust in Idaho Falls Saturday afternoon.

Idaho Falls Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Clements tells EastIdahoNews.com they discovered what they believe to be a meth lab at a home in the 3200 block of Londonderry Avenue while responding to a domestic disturbance mid afternoon.

There is no danger to the surrounding area, but police have blocked off the area while they conduct the investigation.

Crews with Idaho Falls Police Department, Idaho State Police, and Idaho Falls Fire Department are expected to be in the area for the next several hours.

“These labs can be quite dangerous so we have resources from Idaho State Lab,” Clements says. “Officers will be on scene for quite some time.”

There may be some delays in traffic. Clements is asking you to avoid the area if possible or find an alternate route.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story if we get any new information.