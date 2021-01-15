84-year-old hairdresser stunned when we show up and surprise her for Feel Good Friday

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Norene is 84 years old and continues to work in her beauty shop. She is a widow of 14 years and her health is declining but she is determined to keep at it – seeing a few clients every week.

Norene’s friends say she is thoughtful of everyone around her, always has a treat and a smile for anyone who stops by and she just loves people.

We decided to surprise Norene for Feel Good Friday and thank her for all she’s done in our community! Watch the video above to see how it all went down.