A Feel Good Friday mission to return borrowed books where they belong

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Did you know the Idaho Falls Public Library has dozens of books that don’t belong to them? Patrons have accidentally returned them instead of to local schools where they belong.

Students often can’t check out books from school if they don’t return the items they have at home – but their books have actually been at the Idaho Falls Public Library.

We decided to take care of the problem! We visited the library, picked up all the books that belong elsewhere and dropped them off. Plus we brought some delicious cookies to thank the librarians for their work!

Watch the video in the player above.