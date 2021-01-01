A Feel Good Friday surprise for a hard working UPS driver from customers who love him

Nominate someone Nominate someone

EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley HomeStore in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are teaming up every week to bring you some good news during Feel Good Friday!

We want to thank people in our community with random acts of kindness and leave you feeling good.

Delivery drivers with UPS, FedEx and USPS have been extremely busy this year with the rise of online shopping due to COVID-19. Many of these employees have been the busiest they’ve ever been over the past few weeks with the added holiday shopping surge.

We recently received an email about a UPS driver named Sheldon. Part of it said:

“Sheldon has many families on his route, not just mine, that leave him goodies and snacks on their porches to help him through the day. His fellow drivers have said to him, ‘Man! I want Sheldon’s route! Those people give him food and soda!’

But what I say is WE are the lucky ones to have Sheldon! He would get this kind of response from any route he was assigned to because he’s just that nice. He’s so humble about it and when he’s complimented for his kindness he simply says, ‘I just love this community. I love Idaho Falls and I’m happy to work here.'”

Sheldon is making a difference in our community and we want to thank him for Feel Good Friday! Watch the video above to see us surprise him.