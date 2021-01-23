At least one taken to hospital following Idaho Falls crash

IDAHO FALLS — Part of Lincoln Road was closed in Idaho Falls Friday evening as police investigated a crash in front of Lincoln High School.

Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Two SUVs were involved in the crash and one ended up flipping onto its roof. At least one person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon.

The westbound lanes were blocked as officers processed the scene and traffic was backed in both directions.