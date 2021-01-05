Authorities say you could be cited and fined for ignoring road closure signs on backcountry roads

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville County Commissioners signed Resolution #20-07 on Nov. 5, activating yearly winter closures for a number of backcountry roads. These annual closures are due to the difficulty in maintenance and safety issues surrounding winter conditions and also help facilitate grooming of winter recreation trail systems for tracked vehicles.

During these closures, deputies often encounter vehicles driven beyond the road closure signs that become stuck or stranded in unpredictable weather conditions and require rescue. Many drivers think it’s ok to drive past the road signs because they’ve seen other vehicle tracks in the snow or mud.

Along with safety issues related to being stranded with little to no cell service or preparation for winter survival, we see damage to the road and adjacent private property that often extends Road and Bridge’s ability to repair and re-open the roads in the spring.

If you choose to access areas beyond the road closure signs in a wheeled or non-tracked motorized vehicle, you could be charged with a misdemeanor. There also may be extensive costs for towing and recovery of vehicles. Our deputies ask that everyone adhere to these closures and report anyone who travels past or removes road closure signs. Deputies will be taking enforcement action as appropriate for anyone located in a closure area.

For people who take advantage of the winter trail system via tracked vehicles or skis, we ask that you respect the trail system, wildlife and private property areas. Always prepare for emergency winter survival and hazardous conditions and always tell family members where you are going and when you plan to return. Taking the time to plan for safety before you go could result in a quick and safe rescue if needed, and even more importantly, the difference between life or death.

A map of current road closures can be found on the Bonneville County website. Included in those closed areas are the following: