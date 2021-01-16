Black bear hunting season is coming up and the application process is open through Feb. 15

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

IDAHO FALLS – Hunters wanting to participate in this spring’s controlled hunts for black bear can apply through February 15.

Spring 2021 bear controlled hunt information is in the 2020 Big Game Seasons and Rules book.

Hunters who have a 2021 hunting license may apply for controlled hunts at any Fish and Game license vendor; with a credit card by calling 1-800-554-8685; or online. Check out the video above for instructions on how to apply for controlled hunts on Fish and Game’s new licensing system.

There is a nonrefundable application fee is $6.25 per person for residents and $18 per person for non-residents. An additional fee is charged for telephone and internet applications. Mail-in applications are not accepted.

Junior hunters must be between the ages of 10 and 17 to participate in any bear controlled hunt, but a 9-year-old may buy a junior license to apply, provided the hunter is 10 years old at the time of the hunt for which they are applying.

Successful spring black bear applicants will be notified by mail no later than March 10. Any leftover tags for spring bear controlled hunts go on sale April 1.