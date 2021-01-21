Bouncer at Idaho Falls bar accused of shoving and injuring man

IDAHO FALLS — A bouncer at an Idaho Falls bar is facing a felony charge after allegedly shoving a patron, causing him to hit his head.

Blake Clifford Cox, 45, is charged with felony aggravated battery following an incident on Dec. 18, involving a belligerent patron being removed from Hurricane’s, a bar on Holmes Avenue, according to

an affidavit of probable cause.

Cox made his initial court appearance on Wednesday.

Police reports show when police arrived on the scene around midnight, they found the victim bleeding from his head. A witness and friend of the victim told police the security person from the bar — later identified as Cox — shoved the victim into a pole after they were removed from the bar.

The impact with the pole left an indentation and split his head open. The reportedly intoxicated victim refused treatment from emergency medical services, according to court documents.

Cox told police he escorted the victim and the friend onto the bar’s patio after the victim began calling people names. Cox said once outside; the victim refused to leave, so he said, “okay, it’s time for you to go,” and gave him “a little push.” Cox claimed the victim likely fell on a downward ramp outside the bar.

Police called the owner of Hurricanes to access the security camera footage. An officer wrote in the report that the footage shows the intoxicated victim and the friend outside, apparently waiting for a ride. Cox is seen opening the door and having some conversation with the two men outside.

“While they spoke with each other, Blake unexpectedly and unprovoked, stepped forward and shoved (the victim) to the rear,” the officer wrote. “(The victim) fell backwards (sic) with the back of his head being the first part of his body to break the fall.”

The fall reportedly knocked the victim out for about a minute before he regained consciousness.

Police showed Cox the video, to which he said, “I probably shouldn’t have pushed him like that,” according to the probable cause.

Officers arrested Cox and took him to the Bonneville County Jail. He was released the next day as prosecutors asked police to conduct more follow-up on the victim and his injuries.

Prosecutors then filed the felony charge on Dec. 30 and issued a summons for Cox to appear in court this week.

Although Cox is charged with a crime, it does not necessarily mean he committed one. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. If convicted of felony aggravated battery, a judge could order Cox to spend up to 15 years in prison.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9, before Magistrate Judge Jason Walker.