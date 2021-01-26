Early morning fire damages condo in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters put out a fire inside an Idaho Falls condominium early Tuesday morning.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department rushed to the Three Fountains condos on the 1300 block of South Woodruff Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Idaho Falls Fire Department spokeswoman Kerry Hammon said two people were outside the condos when they saw smoke coming from the second floor and called 911. An adult inside the home got out on his own safely.

“One of the other neighbors reported the condominium quickly became fully engulfed in flames,” according to an Idaho Falls Fire Department news release. “While firefighters were in route, the two bystanders and the homeowner began knocking on doors and evacuating people from the seven other adjoining condominiums.”

The department responded with two ambulances, two engines, the ladder truck, and a battalion chief. By 1:17 a.m., firefighters put out the blaze and kept it from spreading to other units, according to the news release.

No firefighters or residents of the condos were injured.

“Damages are estimated at approximately $75,000, which includes the structure and contents inside,” IFFD said. “There was smoke damage throughout the condominium as well as some smoke damage to the adjoining units.”

The Idaho Falls Police Department closed off a section of Woodruff while firefighters had hoses across the road.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Inspection Division.